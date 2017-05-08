Ahead of Preacher‘s Season 2 premiere on June 25, AMC has released key art images featuring Jesse (Dominic Cooper), Tulip (Ruth Negga) and Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun).

Based on the popular cult comic book franchise, Preacher follows Jesse Custer (Cooper), a small-town preacher with a criminal past, realizes God is absent from Heaven, Jesse sets out to find Him. Along for the ride are Tulip (Negga), Jesse’s volatile true love, and Cassidy (Gilgun), a 119-year-old Irish vampire and Jesse’s best mate. The gang ends up in New Orleans, where they must dodge local gangsters, dangerous secret agents in white suits, and the Saint of Killers, an unstoppable killer cowboy from Hell. See images below:

AMC

Preacher season 2 also stars Ian Coletti, Graham McTavish, and new additions Noah Taylor, Pip Torrens, Julie Ann Emery, Malcolm Barrett, Justin Prentice and Ronald Guttman.

The Sony Pictures Television and AMC Studios co-production was developed for television by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and showrunner Sam Catlin. The series is executive produced by Catlin, as well as Rogen, Goldberg and James Weaver for Point Grey Pictures, Neal H. Moritz and Ori Marmur for Original Film and Vivian Cannon, Jason Netter, Ken F. Levin, Michael Slovis and the author of the Preacher graphic novel, Garth Ennis.

The series returns with a two-night event, beginning with the season premiere on Sunday, June 25th at 10 PM, followed by the second episode on Monday, June 26th at 9 PM in the series’ regular time slot.