Powers Boothe, a versatile character actor who won an Emmy for portraying cult leader Jim Jones and more recently appeared on ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., has died of natural causes in Los Angeles. He was 68.

Beau Bridges tweeted the news Sunday, saluting him as “a dear friend, great actor, devoted father & husband.”

In 1980, Boothe won an Emmy for lead actor in a limited series or special for his performance in Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones on CBS.

After growing up in Texas and becoming a stage actor, he went on to play a range of characters, especially villains, on screen. Notable roles came in action film Sudden Death, Robert Rodriguez’s Sin City and as Cy Tolliver in Deadwood.

In recent years, he was part of Marvel’s rise, playing Gideon Malick in The Avengers and then continuing in it on ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Other turns came in Oliver Stone’s Nixon, as Alexander Haig, as a sheriff in Stone’s U Turn and was unforgettable as the evil, gun-toting Curly Bill Brocius in Tombstone.

On Nashville, he played the father of Connie Britton’s character, industrialist and former mayor Lamar Wyatt. On 24, he played vice president Noah Daniels, who becomes president.