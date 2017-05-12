Not a surprise here. After pulling the final three episodes of the comedy Powerless from its Thursday night lineup, NBC has officially canceled the series.
Powerless debuted to soft ratings (1.1, 3.1 million in Live+Same Day) and never recovered.
Starring Vanessa Hudgens, the single-camera workplace comedy focused on the everyday lives of workers at Wayne Industries and their efforts to create new technological gadgets that could protect citizens from the destruction caused by the superheroes and supervillains fighting within their cities. The cast also included Danny Pudi, Alan Tudyk and Christina Kirk.
Hardly a surprise, this was one of the worst shows on NBC.
Cancelled? I never even heard of it.
I really want to see the original pilot of this. Where is it available?
this isn’t a bad premise