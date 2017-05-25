Starz’s hit drama series Power is coming to Hulu. Under the deal announced today by Hulu and Lionsgate, seasons one and two of the top-rated series are now available for streaming, and season three will be available later this year. Future seasons of Power also will become available to stream in their entirety on Hulu and all seasons of the series will remain on Starz’s channels and services.

Power continues to break viewership records, with the most recent third season delivering a record 8 million multiplatform viewers per episode, according to the network. It returns for its fourth season premiere June 25 on Starz.

“As one of the biggest shows on television today, Power undoubtedly appeals to the Hulu audience and we cannot wait to bring the series to our viewers,” said Lisa Holme, Hulu’s Head of Content Acquisition. “Lionsgate has been a longtime partner and this new agreement continues to drive forward our efforts to build one of the most robust libraries of content in the market.”

From creator/showrunner and executive producer Courtney A. Kemp, Power straddles the glamorous Manhattan lifestyles of the rich and infamous and the underworld of the international drug trade. The cast is led by Omari Hardwick as drug kingpin and nightclub impresario James “Ghost” St. Patrick; Joseph Sikora as his brother in arms in the drug business, Tommy Egan; Naturi Naughton plays Ghost’s fierce, loyal wife Tasha St. Patrick; and Lela Loren as his first love, Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Valdes. Executive Producers are Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Randall Emmett and Gary Lennon. The show is also produced by Jackson’s G-Unit Films and Television.

“We’re pleased to partner with our friends at Hulu on another great Starz premium series that will resonate with their subscribers for years to come,” said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television & Digital Distribution Jim Packer. “This deal is sure to generate new fans for Power on both Starz and Hulu, and it’s a testament to the quality of Starz premium programming.”

The deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by EVP of Worldwide SVOD Agapy Kapouranis.