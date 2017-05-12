Gary Lennon, executive producer of Starz’s hit drama series Power, has signed a two-year overall deal with the premium cabler. Under the pact, Lennon will develop new projects for the network. He also will continue as EP on Power.

The third season of Power delivered a record 8 million multiplatform viewers in Live + SD per episode, according to Nielsen and the network, and was the most watched premium television original series in 2016, behind only Game of Thrones.

Starz

In addition to Power, Lennon has worked on several critically praised shows, including The Black Donnellys, The Unusuals, The Shield and Black Box. His work as a producer on FX’s Justified earned him a 2011 Peabody Award, 2011 Critic’s Choice Award Nomination, a 2011 WGA Award and an AFI Award Honoree for Television Program of the Year. He also served as supervising producer on the Netflix hit Orange is the New Black, which earned him a Producers Guild Award, a 2014 Peabody Award, a 2013 WGA Nomination and a 2014 Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series.

On the feature side, Lennon made his directorial debut with .45, starring Mila Jovovich, which he wrote as well. Lennon began his career in theater, writing several plays, including highly praised The Interlopers and A Family Thing. Lennon is repped by CAA and attorney Craig Emanuel.

Power‘s 10-episode fourth season returns Sunday, June 25, preceded by a full weekend Power Play marathon beginning Saturday, June 24 at 5 PM ET/PT. The series received a two-season pickup for seasons 4 and 5 following its record-breaking Season 3 premiere in 2016.