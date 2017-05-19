Focus Features has acquired worldwide rights to Pope Francis: A Man Of His Word, a documentary feature written and directed by Wim Wenders. In the rare film — it’s only the second co-production the Vatican has made with outside filmmakers — Pope Francis responds to questions from around the world, discussing topics including ecology, immigration, consumerism and social justice. Exclusive footage from the Vatican’s archive shows the Pope on journeys, sharing his ideas and ideals.

“Pope Francis is a living example of a man who stands for what he says,” Wenders said in the release announcing the deal. “In our film, he speaks directly to the viewer, very candidly and spontaneously. We wanted Pope Francis: A Man Of His Word to be for all audiences, as the Pope’s message is universal. Through the full cooperation of the Vatican, we were privileged to have several long audiences with Pope Francis, and Focus now joins us in bringing his radical compassion and deep humanism to an audience around the globe.”

Cinetic Media and Sloss Eckhouse LawCo negotiated the deal on behalf of producers Wenders, Samanta Gandolfi Branca, Alessandro Lo Monaco, Andrea Gambetta and David Rosier. The film is a production of Célestes Images, Centro Televisivo Vaticano, Solares Fondazione delle Arti, PTS Art’s Factory, Neue Road Movies, Fondazione Solares Suisse, and Decia Films.

“The belief that movies can impact individuals and the world at large is at the very core of Focus Features,” Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said. “We are humbled at the responsibility of planting this film into the global culture so that the thoughts and words of a spiritual leader as inspiring and compassionate as Pope Francis can take root.”