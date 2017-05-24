The Polish Embassy and CNBC’s Jim Cramer have kissed and made up after the Mad Money host tweeted a my-bad message for a recent colorful crack.

We acknowledge and appreciate your apology https://t.co/l5XFWckAKJ — Embassy of Poland US (@PolishEmbassyUS) May 24, 2017

The Polish Embassy to the United States gave Cramer a refresher course in WWII this week after learning that, on May 11, he had remarked: “Macy’s is like the Polish Army in WWII — it tried to field cavalry against German tanks and it did not end well.”

Poland was not amused.

“This is pure Nazi and Communist propaganda that continues to weave its way into Western media reports to this very day,” the embassy said in a statement.

“If the mainstream media is to be respected by viewers, it cannot recycle old Nazi propaganda,” the embassy continued.

And this: “Here are the facts: in 1939 there were a number of recorded Polish cavalry charges against the invading Nazi German forces. These charges were directed against infantry, artillery, supplies, and at time as a means of breaking encirclement, but never against tanks.”

The embassy said it wanted Cramer to apologize and correct the record on his program.

This week, Cramer hoisted the white flag:

Duly noted. I am sorry. It will not happen again… https://t.co/msCzSXmV6H — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) May 23, 2017

And that is how diplomacy works.