The woman who played the pitcher on Pitch wrote a postmortem on social media after Fox canceled the drama today after its rookie season. “I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that resonated with so many people,” Kylie Bunbery wrote. Read her post in full below.
Bunbery played Ginny Baker, who makes history as the first woman to play Major League Baseball, pitching for the San Diego Padres. The series’ cancellation had been near certainty after all of its writers were released two weeks ago. Pitch earned strong reviews when it debuted in the fall but never drew large enough viewership. Its ratings were pretty stable, though, averaging 3 million viewers and a 0.8 in 18-49 in Live+Same Day numbers.
Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mark Consuelos, Dan Lauria, Mo McRae, Meagan Holder and Tim Jo also starred on the series from 20th Century Fox TV, creator/executive producer Dan Fogelman and EP Kevin Falls.
Here is Bunbery’s post:
My heart is heavy. 💔 Pitch will not be returning. I don’t have some eloquently thought out caption, because I’m still processing it all. Ginny Baker has profoundly changed my life and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that resonated with so many people. I wasn’t ready to let go of Ginny, but more than anything I wasn’t ready to let go of my Pitch family- the cast, crew, creators and writers, thank you for the magic. MOST IMPORTANTLY!!!- Thank you to all of the fans who took the journey with us! Your support and love for the show has always moved us deeply! I love you all. ❤️ Ginny Baker out ✌🏽⚾️
So disappointed with FOX on this cancellation. The show was never given a fair shake in its time slot (Thur, tough competition). If they really cared about nurturing a great scripted program they could’ve aired it on FS1 (repeats) or shown it during the Summer to build up a fan base before a S2.