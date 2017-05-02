The woman who played the pitcher on Pitch wrote a postmortem on social media after Fox canceled the drama today after its rookie season. “I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that resonated with so many people,” Kylie Bunbery wrote. Read her post in full below.

Bunbery played Ginny Baker, who makes history as the first woman to play Major League Baseball, pitching for the San Diego Padres. The series’ cancellation had been near certainty after all of its writers were released two weeks ago. Pitch earned strong reviews when it debuted in the fall but never drew large enough viewership. Its ratings were pretty stable, though, averaging 3 million viewers and a 0.8 in 18-49 in Live+Same Day numbers.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mark Consuelos, Dan Lauria, Mo McRae, Meagan Holder and Tim Jo also starred on the series from 20th Century Fox TV, creator/executive producer Dan Fogelman and EP Kevin Falls.

Here is Bunbery’s post: