Fox has done the inevitable, officially canceling drama Pitch after one season. The move was fully expected — in anticipation of the cancelation, the show released all of its writers two weeks ago. The shows cast and producers, including creator/executive producer Dan Fogelman and exec producer Kevin Falls, were informed of the network’s decision today. Falls and co-star Dan Lauria posted messages about the cancelation on social media.

I'm sorry to tell you that @PITCHonFOX will not be getting a second season. #Pitch — Kevin Falls (@KevinFalls) May 2, 2017

Thank you to our faithful fans for trying so hard to save us. @PitchStreetTeam #Pitch @PITCHonFOX — Kevin Falls (@KevinFalls) May 2, 2017

Here is Lauria’s message to fans on Facebook:

Hello Gang, Pitch is officially no more. Fox, in their infinite, but not so wise wisdom, has decided to cancel PITCH. I knew the longer they took the less chance we had but I did have renewed hope when Thursday night football had been canceled. We would have done better without even having a new time slot. Excuse me, I’m being logical.

PITCH, was a great experience, Kevin Falls, Rick Singer and of course Dan Fogelman put together one of the best writing staffs I ever worked with. Our cast was THE most professional I ever worked with, not a headache in the bunch. Our staff and crew, the best. I wish everyone a continued great career. Love each and everyone of those involved with PITCH.

As for me; back to the theatre where I belong.

Also moving on is Pitch co-star Mark Consuelos who recently booked a series regular role on the second season of the CW’s Riverdale in second position to Pitch.

Pitch earned some of the strongest reviews when it debuted in the fall. Whether it was scheduling or other reasons, it never drew large enough viewership though its ratings were pretty stable. In L+SD, the series averaged 3 million viewers and a 0.8 in 18-49.

It was one of two new drama series Fox introduced in the fall that did not get back orders, along with Exorcist, which is expected to come back.

“We’re proud of it,” Fox’s Gary Newman said of Pitch in January. “Dan and his team did a great job. We’d love to have seen a bigger audience, but it had a loyal core fan base, and there was a lot of delayed viewing. The show is specific; it’s about something.”

Fogelman’s other new fall drama for 20th TV, NBC’s This Is Us, was a breakout and already has been renewed for two more seasons.