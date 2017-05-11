Pitbull, the Grammy-winning singer whose entertainment ventures stretch from music and concerts to TV production and hosting to a Las Vegas act, has inked with WME. The Miami-born global star, the Miami-born Armando Christian Perez, will also take his motivational speaking platform worldwide via his new agency.

Pitbull released his 10th album, Climate Change, in March. He has 70 million single sales and 6 million album sales in his career, and is co-headlining his next tour with Enrique Iglesias beginning in June. In July, resumes his Vegas residency at the Axis at Planet Hollywood.

On the TV side, his His Honey I’m Home production company has co-produced Fox’s Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution the past three years with Endemol Shine North America. He also oversees his Pitbull’s Globalization channel on SiriusXM.

He had been at CAA.