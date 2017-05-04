Let’s face it, Memorial Day weekend has pretty much been a dud in recent times.

Last year, we had 20th Century Fox’s X-Men: Apocalypse underperforming to $79.8M over four-days, but Disney has really been hit hard over the four-day holiday with such expensive bombs as Alice Through The Looking Glass ($33.5M four-day, $77M domestic), Tomorrowland ($42.7M 4-day, $93M domestic) and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time ($37.8M 4-day, $90.7M domestic).

However, this year the tables will turn for both the studio and for Johnny Depp, the latter who has weathered his own set of B.O. misfortunes in recent years with The Lone Ranger, Looking Glass, and Mortdecai: Per tracking this AM, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales could rake in as much as $100M over four-days and as low as $90M. Disney showed off Dead Men Tell No Tales at CinemaCon to positive results. Again, this far out, the disclaimer with B.O. is that these results could vary up or down.

And Pirates isn’t standing alone over the holiday stretch, because Paramount has its R-rated feature version of Baywatch with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron which is expecting $45M-$50M over five days (it opens officially on Thursday).

Overall, a female charged weekend according to tracking. Dead Men Tell No Tales is strongest among females, though we know Disney always pulls in a four-quad on these movies, while Baywatch is muscular with those women under 25.

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, the third in the franchise, has held the Memorial Day four-day opening record over the last 10 years with $139.8M. Pic ended its run at $309.4M stateside. The last Pirates movie though, On Stranger Tides, released in 2011, opened in mid-May drawing $90.1M over three-days and a final of $241M. That was the second Pirates movie to click past $1 billion after 2006’s Dead Man’s Chest. Across four movies, the Pirates franchise has rang up over $3.7 billion for Disney at the global B.O.