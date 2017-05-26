Disney’s return to the swashbuckling adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow is off to a No. 1 start in all offshore markets. Through yesterday, Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales has reeled in $34.5M at the international box office. With domestic previews, that brings the global total to $40M as we head into the weekend.

Early estimates out of China, a key swing on how this Johnny Depp-starrer fares abroad, indicate an opening day today of $20M+ (that includes previews, but is not included in the overseas number above).

The launch day for Pirates 5 ranks among the top debuts of the year in several markets including Germany, Austria, France, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The Joachim Ronning-Espen Sandberg-directed movie began overseas rollout on Wednesday with a strong opening in France ($2.3M, 2nd biggest bow of 2017, 5% behind opening day of Pirates 4, 4% ahead of Captain America: Civil War, 34% ahead of Jungle Book — all in admissions).

Korea was also a good opening, 6% behind POTC4, and in Norway, the helmers’ home country, POTC5 had an 83% market share. Indonesia bowed significantly ahead of the opening day of Pirates 4. Thailand, at $400K, had its 2nd biggest opening day of 2017 to date. In a sign of how some Asia Pacific markets have grown over the years, this was 66% ahead of the opening day of Pirates 4

Thursday’s openings brought Germany the biggest start for a film of 2017 at 40% above POTC4. The UK was also a No. 1 bow, although this week’s Manchester terrorist attack is expected to impact box office this weekend. In the Netherlands, POTC5 was the top opening day of 2017 with $900K and the 2nd highest opening day for any Disney release behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It came in 47% ahead of POTC4.

Other markets topping the 2011 film’s performance on opening day include the UAE, Russia ($3.6M), Malaysia and Argentina.

In addition to China — which is heading into the Dragon Boat holiday — Spain and Mexico open today along with several other markets. Major markets not opening this weekend include Japan, which opens July 1.