Disney’s upcoming Johnny Depp film Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales has been pilfered by ransom hackers seeking payment the the studio. The hackers have demanded that an enormous amount of money be paid to Bitcoin. Disney is currently working with the FBI and will not pay.

Although Disney CEO Bob Iger did not reveal which movie the ransom hackers claim to have, he did reveal to ABC employees during a town hall meeting in New York Monday that the incident had occurred. The hackers said they would release bits of the film — in increments — if their demands weren’t met. Deadline learned that it was, indeed, Jerry Bruckheimer’s fifth in the Pirates franchise which is scheduled for release on May 26th.

Disney would not comment, but insiders said that they refuse to pay. This follows the same issue that Netflix faced when a ransom hacker spilled out 10 episodes of the next season of Orange Is the New Black to the Internet when Netflix also refused to ante up.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has pulled in a whopping $3.72B worldwide since first launching in 2003.