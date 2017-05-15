Disney’s upcoming Johnny Depp film Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales has been pilfered by ransom hackers seeking payment the the studio. The hackers have demanded that an enormous amount of money be paid to Bitcoin. Disney is currently working with the FBI and will not pay.
Although Disney CEO Bob Iger did not reveal which movie the ransom hackers claim to have, he did reveal to ABC employees during a town hall meeting in New York Monday that the incident had occurred. The hackers said they would release bits of the film — in increments — if their demands weren’t met. Deadline learned that it was, indeed, Jerry Bruckheimer’s fifth in the Pirates franchise which is scheduled for release on May 26th.
Disney would not comment, but insiders said that they refuse to pay. This follows the same issue that Netflix faced when a ransom hacker spilled out 10 episodes of the next season of Orange Is the New Black to the Internet when Netflix also refused to ante up.
The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has pulled in a whopping $3.72B worldwide since first launching in 2003.
Pirates have Pirates!
It’s so bad, even Disney doesn’t want to pay for it.
What kind of audience do these stupid white cat-stroking Dr. Evil types think will be scrambling to see bits and pieces of a pirated movie that’s only going to look good on a large screen? What, 30 guys in their mom’s basement? What kind of criminal business model are they working from? They need to go to night school, like Stringer Bell!
I’m not siding with the hackers in this case, but does anybody actually care about the new Pirates movie? Hardly anybody is talking about it at my company and there seems to be no buzz on it.
I don’t know!!!. If this was a Star Wars film, that ransom would be coughed up. That’s way way too much of an important property to leak. Heads are going to role for this one too. Well considering that the number of VFX houses all over the world are used in scenes, I’m surprised more films aren’t leaked from those places by the means of hacking.
The premiere is less than 2 weeks away. All this will do is increase publicity and interest in the film. Why would anyone pay for what the hackers are offering for free?
They probably want $15 and no one wants to pay that much to see this.
Just unbelievable!!