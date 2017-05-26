Paramount Pictures’ Baywatch‘s first day on the beach earned an estimated $4.5M (which includes $1.25M from Wednesday’s previews), according to two industry estimates, as the Memorial Day weekend goes full swing tonight. The R-rated feature based on the TV show which stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Zac Efron, is now in 3,647 theaters. Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales took to the sea last night at 7 PM in previews before it sets sail in 4,276 theaters tonight (that includes 400 Imax locales and 500+ PLF, too). We are awaiting those grosses now.

Disney can celebrate this holiday as its live-action musical Beauty and the Beast is hovering just under the $500M mark domestically after last night’s audience pushed it to $499M. Also, look for MGM/Warner Bros.’ Everything, Everything to hold well in its second weekend of play as the young females audience will keep its grosses up and when they come to the theater, it’s usually in packs.

In terms of production cost, Baywatch is in the high–$60M range and was hoping for a $40M four-day weekend (it looks now to do less) while Pirates should double that estimates that are around $80M-$85M on a budget of about $230M. It is also opening overseas and those numbers are just coming in. With the UK box office in turmoil due to to the horrific terrorist attack (probably down about 20%), the top territories looks to be France and likely South Korea.

In 2007, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End opened to $114.7M for the three day and $139.8M to become the biggest four-day Memorial Day opener on 4,362 locales. If this fifth in the Disney and Jerry Bruckheimer franchise opens to between $80M and $85M, then it will off just a smidgen from the opening of the last film Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides which grabbed $90.15M in 4,164 theaters. Overseas, Stranger Tides ended up with $804.6M or roughly 77% of the total gross which topped $1B.

Stranger Tides reportedly brought in $4.7M in previews and X-Men: Apocalypse tallied $8.2M from previews last Memorial Day, before settling in with a $79.8M four-day gross in 4,153 theaters.

Both pictures are doing exceptionally well on social media, but not too good with the critics who may be just out of step with the moviegoing audience. Baywatch got just a B+ CinemaScore last night (same as King Arthur did when it bowed) and Pirates rating from its core audience is yet to come.