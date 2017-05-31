Internationally, Disney is experiencing a nice run with Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales crossing $100M in China and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to pass $800M worldwide today. The news comes as Pirates chalked up another $39.4M yesterday to bring its total now to $365.7M

For Pirates, the strong performance in China was bouyed by the fact that it is Dragon Boat Festival which kicked off on Sunday and will ran through yesterday.

Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was released May 5 in the states to a $146.5M three-day, and has already earned $342.7M domestically. When you add the $454.7M from international markets, the second film in the Marvel franchise has earned $797.4M through yesterday.

In passing the $800M milestone, it becomes Marvel Studios’ fifth release to do so. Marvel now has 15 No. 1 box office debuts, Last weekend, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 surpassed the total domestic, international, and worldwide grosses of its 2014 predecessor, Guardians of the Galaxy. The first installment grossed $333.17 domestically after opening to $94.3M. Internationally, it topped out at $440.1M for a global haul of $773.3M.

The fifth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales opened over the Memorial Day weekend in the U.S. and now has a domestic gross of $85.3M. It’s international total gross is $280.4M. Critics buried Pirates stateside, although the audiences are still coming out.

The Johnny Depp/Jerry Bruckheimer collaboration saw a $67.9M debut in China which was good enough to push the entire franchise past the $4B worldwide mark. In China, that opening also marked the third highest three-day for any Disney title, only behind Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Age of Ultron. Dead Men Tell No Tales has already exceeded the entire runs for At World’s End and On Stranger Tides there. IMAX opened the film on 1,088 overseas screens this session — with roughly 400 of them in China.

Disney concentrated on China and marketed the film heavily, even hosting the first-ever world premiere of a Hollywood film in Mainland China. The high-profile event was at its Shanghai Disney Resort and was held May 11,15 days ahead of release and the Chinese swarmed in to get a look at Depp. (All of the previous films in the Pirates franchise were shown at the Beijing Film Festival in April).