Disney and Jerry Bruckheimer’s fifth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean launched overseas last week and then added more territories over the weekend to bring its international footprint up to 90%. In its maiden voyage, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales has grossed $208M compared to its lower than expected domestic haul of $62.2M for the three day and $76.6M for the holiday. And, internationally, it really had the weekend to itself so its booty ended up with a strong $285M globally, thanks, in big part to China which grabbed $67.8M. In the Middle Kingdom that result marks the third highest three-day for any Disney title, only behind Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

In China, Dead Men Tell No Tales has now exceeded the entire runs for At World’s End and On Stranger Tides. IMAX opened the film on 1,088 overseas screens this session – roughly 400 of them in China. On Stranger Tides (using historical rates) took a $70M booty fully in the country previously.

Russia opened exceptionally well with $18.1M (total was $18.6M when you count in previews), which marked the biggest opening weekend in industry history and 37% ahead of On Stranger Tides and already surpassing the entire cume of At World’s End.

All films were impacted across Europe because of the Manchester terrorist attack so we take that into account this weekend as we report. In 2015 after the Paris terrorist, box office dipped 20%. We are seeing a similar scenario playing out now. In the UK, the estimated opening was $6.1M and France was 19% behind the last Pirates film with $9.3M. Germany took is more with $8.4M, opening better than both Maleficent and The Jungle Book.

Italy had a strong 68% of the marketshare with $5.5M and opened ahead of Jungle Book. Spain grabbed $4.4M and was also ahead of Maleficent and Jungle Book.

In 2003, the international market for The Curse of the Black Pearl comprised about 53% of the overall box office take for the Pirate franchise an by the time On Stranger Tides reached the shore in 2011, that had grown to 76%. So all Ayes are on the international market for this film.

Each of the Pirates movies has increased its overseas box office steady as she goes with (at historical rates) Curse Of The Black Pearl ($349M), Dead Man’s Chest ($643M), At World’s End ($654M) and On Stranger Tides ($805M). Taking all that into account, the opening weekend for Dead Men Tell No Tales is running 17% of the last two installments.

Disney concentrated on China and marketed the film heavily, even hosting the first-ever world premiere of a Hollywood film in Mainland China. The high-profile event was at its Shanghai Disney Resort and was held May 11,15 days ahead of release and the Chinese swarmed in to get a look at Johnny Depp. (All of the previous films in the Pirates franchise were shown at the Beijing Film Festival in April).

The China release is being helped by its Dragon Boat Festival which kicked off on Sunday and will run through May 30. Remember the box office success of Warcraft last year that seemingly came out of nowhere? It launched during this same holiday in China.

Dead Men Tell No Tales (also known as Salazar’s Revenge in some international markets) posted the lowest opening stateside of the series down 31% from On Stranger Tides.

For the comp, On Stranger Tides opened to about $175M in the same markets and at today’s exchange rates; it went on to gross $805M offshore at a time. China was the No. 2 market for that film.

As my colleague Nancy Tartaglione noted: Disney has been aggressive in promoting this Pirates’ installment in overseas markets, by bringing in Depp and the rest of the cast and filmmakers to promote the film as often as possible. They showed up at Disneyland Paris on May 14, a surprise visit that made news around the world. The studio also heavily promoted fan screenings in Europe, Latin America and in Russia while in the UK and Australia, they did a pr stunt with ghost pirate sculptures appearing and disappearing and projecting ghost ships in places like Sao Paolo Brazil’s biggest shopping mall and in Sydney Harbor.

In Korea, Dead Men Tell No Tales was 12% behind On Stranger Tides with an opening weekend of $11.6M. Australia opened to $4.4M but at No. 2, Mexico was 14% ahead of Stranger Tides with a debut of $6.9M while Brazil ended up 15% up from Tides with $5.6M.

IMAX was good for $14M internationally for Dead Men Tell No Tales and $24M globally. The $14M take for IMAX was the 2nd biggest international IMAX opening in May only after Captain America: Civil War.

On Stranger Tides’ Top 5 markets at historical rates were Japan ($109M), China ($70M), Russia ($64M), Germany ($62M) and the UK ($54M). France, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and Spain round out the Top 10.

It has opened everywhere but in Japan, which is a key market for the franchise. That market will open on July 1.

HOLDOVERS:

Warner Bros Pictures

Warner Bros.’ King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword brought in an estimated $10M this weekend on approximately 10,185 screens from 64 territories to raise its international cume to $85.2M. Last weekend, it brought 13 more territories into the fray so looking at the second weekends of those markets, France took in about $1.1M for a No. 2 ranking behind Pirates for a total of $3.9M. Brazil’s sophomore frame saw $974K for a total tally of $4M, Australia is now totaled at $3.1M after another $799K weekend gross.

In its second weekend in the UK where tension is high, the Guy Ritchie-directed adventure tallied $715K for a cume of $4.8M.

The biggest market for this was, of course, China where it has wrangled $8.1M, followed by Mexico with $5.5M and Germany with $4.6M. The last market to release will be Japan on June 17.

NOTEWORTHY: Lionsgate’s The Shack is doing great in Brazil where there are many Christians. So far, that country has faithfully served up at $22.5M and the film based on the best-selling book has totaled $28M Latin America so far. The Shack, which starred Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer and Tim McGraw in the story about one man losing his faith and then finding redemption, is now one of the Top 5 highest-grossing films of 2017 in Brazil.