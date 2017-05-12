We’re not talking GoldenEye replays when we say that there’s going to be more Pierce Brosnan on AMC as the home of The Walking Dead today gave a second season pick-up to The Son. Coming just over a month after the Western series based on Philipp Meyer’s 2013 Texas oil county novel of the same name debuted, Season 2 of The Son will consist of 10 episodes and is scheduled to premiere in mid-2018.

“I am over the moon happy to be back in the saddle as Colonel Eli McCullough for season two of The Son and to stand shoulder-to-shoulder alongside our incredible cast of actors, writers, directors and our amazing crew in the heart of Austin, Texas,” said the former James Bond today. “And above all else to our ever-growing fan base, I extend my heartfelt thanks for your support.”

Solidifying Saturday nights again as Western night on AMC, The Son debuted on April 8 and has been averaging an audience of around 2.3 million in delayed viewing. All of which has made it the third most watched show of the night in both broadcast and cable, AMC is happy to report.

“The Son proudly continues our Westerns tradition at AMC, including Broken Trail, Hell on Wheels and decades of films from The Duke, Clint and so many more,” noted AMC boss Charlie Collier today of the renewal. “We are so pleased to add to that list another season of our original, multi-generational drama from Philipp Meyer, Kevin Murphy and a remarkable cast led by the incomparable Pierce Brosnan,” he added. “It’s our longstanding mission to super-serve Westerns fans on weekends and we look forward to continuing this epic next year. Welcome home, Son.”

Created by Meyers, Lee Shipman and Brian McGreevy and mainly set on the eve of the Mexican Revolution and the explosion of the oil industry in the Lone Star state, the first season of The Son was also a 10-episode order from AMC. The series is produced by AMC Studios and Sonar Entertainment.