Menu

TV
‘Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams’: Richard Madden, …

TV

‘Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams’: Richard Madden, Holiday Grainger & Anneika Rose Join Amazon’s Anthology Series

by
Rex; Shutterstock; Associated Press; 'Line of Duty' via Twitter

Richard Madden (Game of Thrones), Holiday Grainger (The Borgias) and Anneika Rose (BBC’s Line of Duty) will star in an episode of Amazon’s anthology series Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams. The sci-fi drama hails from Ronald D. Moore, Michael DinnerBryan Cranston and Sony Pictures TV.

Related
'The Man In The High Castle': William Forsythe To Play J. Edgar Hoover In Season 3

Amazon

Each episode of Electric Dreams will be a stand-alone based on Dick’s shorts stories as adapted by a writers room made up of British and American writers. Madden will play Agent Ross, Grainger plays Honor and Anneika Rose is Mary in the episode titled “The Hood Maker.” It is set in a world without advanced technology and where mutant telepaths have become humanity’s only mechanism for long-distance communication. But their powers have unintended implications, and when the public begins to embrace mysterious, telepath-blocking hoods, two detectives with an entangled past are brought in to investigate. No character details were given. Julian Jarrold directs the episode, which was penned by Matthew Graham.

Other episodes of Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams will feature Timothy Spall, Steve Buscemi, Greg Kinnear, Mireille Enos, Jack Reynor, Benedict Wong, Geraldine Chaplin, Anna Paquin, Terrence Howard and Bryan Cranston, who also serves as an executive producer on the series. It is commissioned by Channel 4, which will air the series later this year in the UK, and by Amazon Prime Video for the U.S.

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy

No Comments

Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

ad