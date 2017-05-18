‘Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams’: Richard Madden, Holiday Grainger & Anneika Rose Join Amazon’s Anthology Series

Richard Madden (Game of Thrones), Holiday Grainger (The Borgias) and Anneika Rose (BBC’s Line of Duty) will star in an episode of Amazon’s anthology series Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams. The sci-fi drama hails from Ronald D. Moore, Michael Dinner, Bryan Cranston and Sony Pictures TV.

Each episode of Electric Dreams will be a stand-alone based on Dick’s shorts stories as adapted by a writers room made up of British and American writers. Madden will play Agent Ross, Grainger plays Honor and Anneika Rose is Mary in the episode titled “The Hood Maker.” It is set in a world without advanced technology and where mutant telepaths have become humanity’s only mechanism for long-distance communication. But their powers have unintended implications, and when the public begins to embrace mysterious, telepath-blocking hoods, two detectives with an entangled past are brought in to investigate. No character details were given. Julian Jarrold directs the episode, which was penned by Matthew Graham.