Last Man on Earth alum Mel Rodriguez and former Bates Motel star Vera Farmiga have joined the cast of Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, a 10-episode sci-fi anthology series from Ronald D. Moore, Michael Dinner, Bryan Cranston and Sony Pictures TV.

The show, based on short stories by the award-winning novelist, was commissioned by Channel 4, who will air the series later this year in the UK. It will launch on Amazon Prime in the U.S., joining the streaming network’s flagship drama series The Man in the High Castle, which is based on Dick’s award-winning novel.

The duo will lead the episode “Kill All Others.” In it, a man hangs dead from a lamppost, apparently murdered and inexplicably ignored by passersby, after a politician (Farmiga) makes a shocking statement encouraging violence. When one man dares to question the situation he becomes an instant target. Written and directed by Dee Rees (Bessie, Pariah), this episode also stars Rodriguez as the extraordinarily average Philbert Noyce, Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton) as Lenny and Glenn Morshower (Aftermath) as Ed, his co-workers, and Sarah Brown (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation) as Philbert’s wife Maggie Noyce.

Each standalone episode of the series is inspired by Dick’s short stories as adapted by British and American writers including Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander), Michael Dinner (Justified), Tony Grisoni (Red Riding, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas), Jack Thorne (National Treasure, Skins, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Matthew Graham (Life on Mars, Doctor Who), David Farr (The Night Manager), Dee Rees (Mudbound) and Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim).

The series features an all-star cast including Steve Buscemi, Greg Kinnear, Mireille Enos, Anna Paquin, Terrence Howard, Timothy Spall, Richard Madden, Holiday Grainger, Jack Reynor, Benedict Wong, Geraldine Chaplin and Bryan Cranston, who also serves as an executive producer on the series.

Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions and Michael Dinner of Rooney McP Productions exec produce with Cranston and James Degus of Moonshot Entertainment, Isa Dick Hackett, Kalen Egan and Christopher Tricarico of Electric Shepherd Productions, David Kanter and Matt DeRoss of Anonymous Content, Lila Rawlings and Marigo Kehoe of Left Bank Pictures, Don Kurt and Kate DiMento in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Rodriguez is repped by UTA and Abrams Entertainment.