Five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champ Peyton Manning has been tapped to host The 2017 ESPYS Presented by Capital One on ABC. The 25th annual trophy show will be broadcast live on ABC Wednesday, July 12 at 8 PM EDT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Manning retired from the NFL after the 2015 season, finishing his 18-year NFL career as a two-time Super Bowl champion and the all-time winningest quarterback in league history. He spent his final four seasons in Denver, becoming the only five-time Most Valuable Player in league history and helping the Broncos to a Super Bowl win in 2015. A 14-time Pro Bowl selection, Manning finished his career as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards, touchdown passes and 4,000-yard passing seasons.

ESPYs annual event commemorates the past year in sports by recognizing major achievements of top athletes, reliving unforgettable moments, and saluting the leading performers and performances. The ESPYS raise more than $1 million annually for The V Foundation, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano to promote cancer research.