EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominated actor Peter Krause has joined the cast of the indie drama Saint Judy about Judy Wood (Michelle Monaghan), a public defender from New Mexico who moves to LA with her 9-year-old son. After being unable to secure a job in the public defender’s office, she takes on a job working for an immigration lawyer and embraces the case of a persecuted Afghan teacher and ultimately works to change how the U.S. law is administered.

Krause will portray Matthew Robinson, Judy’s ex-husband who works as an Indian casino lobbyist.

Saint Judy was written by Dmitry Portnoy and Sean Hanish is directing. Hanish, Paul Jaconi-Biery and Kelly Kahl are producing the film which began shooting this week in Los Angeles.

Krause was nominated for an Emmy three times for his role in Six Feet Under. Since then he has gone on to star in series including Dirty Sexy Money, Parenthood and The Catch. He is repped by CAA.