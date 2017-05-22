Veteran TV producer and development executive Peter Johnson, most recently EVP scripted for Legendary Television, has been named President of Development, TV for MRC. He will oversee the development and selling of MRC’s television projects, reporting to co-CEO Modi Wiczyk and COO Scott Tenley.

Johnson joins another recent hire at MRC, Sebastian Gibbs as VP Television. The company has been beefing up its TV executive ranks as Joe Hipps, VP of Television Production & Development, and VP Television Erin Jontow recently departed.

Johnson is coming off a four-year stint as EVP of Scripted Development at Legendary, overseeing such series as Colony for USA, Love for Netflix and the upcoming Lost in Space for Netflix and Looming Tower for Hulu. Prior to that he spent nine years at McG’s Wonderland Sound & Vision, serving as President of Television & Digital Media and Executive Producer of content and shepherding such shows as Supernatural, Nikita, Chuck, Human Target and The OC. Johnson began his career at Fox Broadcasting where he started in research before switching to development and rising to SVP of Drama Development for the network, developing such series as House, 24, Prison Break, Boston Public and Ally McBeal.

MRC’s TV series portfolio includes the award-winning Netflix drama series House of Cards, which will premiere its fifth season on May 30; Ozark, also for Netflix, starring Laura Linney and Jason Bateman, who is also directing and executive producing; Counterpart, starring J.K. Simmons, for Starz; as well as The One Percent, created and written by the Birdman team of Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Alexander Dinelaris Jr., Nicolás Giacobone and Armando Bo.