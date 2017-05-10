EXCLUSIVE: EuropaCorp has set Peter Franzen, Carly Chaikin and Ben Kingsley to star in Underground, a thriller based on an idea by Luc Besson that Pal Oie will direct with production starting in August. Oie’s latest film, Villmark Asylum, was nominated for three Amanda Awards last year, which are Norway’s Oscars.

The action revolves around two detectives investigating a wave of missing persons cases in New York City. Their search leads them deep beneath the streets into the city’s underground, where they discover a secret that should never see the light of day. The pic will shoot in Budapest and Brussels, and EuropaCorp will sell in Cannes.

Franzen, one of Finland’s biggest stars, plays King Harald Finehair in the History series Vikings and co-stars with Sean Penn and Javier Bardem in The Gunman. Chaikin is a regular on the USA series Mr Robot and co-starred in Suburgatory. Kingsley’s work ranges from Gandhi to Sexy Beast and Iron Man 3.