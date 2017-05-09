Emmy-winning Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage is expanding his relationship with HBO to the longform side. HBO Films has given the green light to My Dinner with Hervé, a Sacha Gervasi movie starring Dinklage and Fifty Shades of Grey‘s Jamie Dornan and executive produced by Dinklage, Gervasi and Steven Zaillian.

Written by Gervasi based on a story by him and Sean Macaulay and directed by Gervasi, My Dinner with Hervé centers on an unlikely friendship that evolves over one wild night in L.A. between a struggling journalist, Danny Tate (Dornan), and actor Hervé Villechaize (Dinkage), the world’s most famous gun-toting dwarf, resulting in life-changing consequences for both.

Executive producing with Gervasi, Zaillian and Dinklage are Richard Middleton, Ross Katz and Jessica de Rothschild, with Garrett Basch and David Ginsberg co-executive producing.

Like with HBO’s Emmy-winning The Normal Heart, My Dinner with Hervé has been a passion project which had spent years in feature development.

Rex/Shutterstock

Gervasi, who also is a journalist, conducted the last interview with Villechaize — best known for his roles as evil henchman Nick Nack in the 1974 James Bond film, The Man with the Golden Gun, and as Mr. Roarke’s assistant, Tattoo, in the TV series Fantasy Island, shortly before Villechaize committed suicide in 1993 at the age of 50. In the extensive interview, Villechaize shared the story of his tumultuous life and career.

“Hervé wasn’t just a pop culture icon; he was one of the most charming, cultured and dangerous people I’ve ever met,” Gervasi said in an interview years ago. “His is the story of a unique misfit trying to find his place in the world.”

Gervasi and Dinklage had been working on a feature chronicling Villechaize’s last days based on Gervasi’s real-life experiences for almost a decade, with a number of A-list young actors circling the Danny role over the years.

Dinklage, who has won two Emmys for his role as Tyrion Lannister on HBO’s Game of Thrones, will next be seen in I Think We’re Alone Now, Avengers: Infinity War, Rememory and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. He is repped by CAA and attorney Karl Austen.

Dornan is currently is in production on Robin Hood Origins opposite Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx. He also is set to reprise his role as Christian Grey in the third installment of the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. Dornan is repped by UTA, Troika in the UK and by Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.