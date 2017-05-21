EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate will close a deal with Lakeshore to distribute worldwide Peppermint, the Chad St. John-scripted action film that will be directed by Pierre Morel, sources said. Lakeshore is financing.

The high-action revenge premise has gotten the film likened to John Wick, with a female protagonist. When her husband and daughter are gunned down in a drive-by, the heroine wakes up from a coma and spends years learning to become a lethal killing machine. On the 10th anniversary of her family’s death, she targets everyone she holds responsible, the gang that committed the act, the lawyers that got them off, and the corrupt cops that enabled the murderous incidents. Lakeshore is fully financing.

Several top actresses have been mentioned as potential leads for this, including Margot Robbie, but it isn’t clear how that will play out. Will tell you more when I learn it.