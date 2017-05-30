The NBA Finals are looming on ABC, but the NHL and NBC are feeling hot on the ice as the very lucky Pittsburgh Penguins were able to pull off a 5-3 win in Game 1 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals.

It looked in the bag for the Nashville Predators last night but a surge and some very good timing gave the Keystone State team the victory and the Comcast-owned net the win. In non-adjusted fast affiliates, Monday’s Game 1 snagged a 1.7/6 among adults 18-49 in the 8–11 PM slot with 4.89 million watching. That’s a 42% increase in the key demo over the May 30 Game 1 face-off between the winning Penguins over the San Jose Sharks, Even though it was up against Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals on TNT, that NHL game went up to a 2.3 in the final numbers – which was a four-year Stanley Cup opener low. Therefore last night is already a triumph for the league and the net. Even more so when you note that in meter market numbers Monday’s match-up drew a 3.40 rating, which is a rise of 28% over last year’s Game 1 MM results.

Overall, before any expected adjustment, NBC won the night in both viewers and the key demo. With The Bachelorette (1.5/6) and the debut of Shonda Rhimes Romeo & Juliet sequel of sort Still Star-Crossed (0.5/6) ABC was in second place with a 1.2/5 and 4.55 million watching.

All that romance on the Disney-owned net saw the 8 – 10 PM Bachelorette stumble a pretty standard 17% in the key demo from last week’s season premiere. Well within the summer drama debut lane, Still Star-Crossed was down 58% from the now cancelled Mistresses’ debut in the same slot way back on May 27, 2013. However, compared to the also Stanley Cup battling Season 4 opener of Mistresses on May 30, 2016, Still Star-Crossed was down 29%.

Facing that Fox’s Gotham (0.9/4) and the Lucifer (0.9/3) Season 2 finale saw the Batman backstory series down a tenth from last week. For the devilish latter, Lucifer was up a tenth from last week but down 31% from its Season 1 ender of April 25 last year.

CBS was all encores and the CW had a Supergirl repeat but the last season of Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.2/1) started two- tenths down from its last opener of July 26 last year – which was adjusted down a tenth in the final numbers.

Game 2 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals moves over to NBC Sports Network on Wednesday, with Game 1 of the NBA Finals topping off on ABC on June 1.