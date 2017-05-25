“There is no time where physical altercation should occur, with the press – or just between human beings,” House Speaker Paul Ryan told a Capitol Hill room filled with the former species. He was addressing reporters the morning after GOP House candidate Greg Gianforte of Montana was charged with body slamming, choking and punching Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs.

NBC News

“Should the gentleman apologize? Yes, I think he should apologize,” Ryan continued at his weekly news conference, while cautioning that Gianforte has “his own version” of what happened Wednesday night at his campaign headquarters. According to the reporter and other witnesses, he attacked Jacobs after being asked about CBO’s score of the House Trumpcare plan.

Gianforte’s campaign has put out a statement blaming Jacobs for his “aggressive” reporting tactics. Read it in full below.

Three Montana newspapers over night pulled their endorsement of the GOP’s millionaire candidate. Ryan, however, declined to weigh in, insisting “the people of the state of Montana are going to decide today who they will send to Congress. If he wins, he has been chosen by the people of Montana who their congressman is going to be. I’m going to let the people of Montana decide who they want as their representative.”

When pressed, he acknowledged, “I do not think this is acceptable behavior. But the choice will be made by the people of Montana.”

TV news outlets have been gnawing all morning on the incident, which occured on the eve of today’s special election in Montana. Gianforte is running to replace Ryan Zinke, who now is serving as U.S. Secretary of the Interior.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, for one, called it unsurprising in this “Age of Trump”:

“All three papers overnight took their endorsements away from this Republican guy,” Scarborough marveled. “It’s that incredible. A guy assaults a reporter, which I guess shouldn’t be too surprising in an age of Trump where he calls the press ‘enemy of the people’. These reckless words have consequences.”

“This candidate had also said things Trumpian about the press,” chimed in Willie Geist.

Here is the Gianforte campaign’s account of last night’s incident involving the “liberal journalist”: