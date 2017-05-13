Recognize the eyes? Don’t call yourself a Beatles fan – or a sentient being, for that matter – if you don’t see Paul McCartney beneath the pirate drag. McCartney tweeted this poster of himself today as he appears in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, no explanation necessary beyond “#PiratesLife.”

See his tweet below.

McCartney makes a cameo as “Jail Guard 2” in the fifth Pirates installment from Disney. Johnny Depp is back as Captain Jack Sparrow, along with Orlando Bloom, Geoffrey Rush and Javier Bardem.

The latest Disney swashbuckler opens May 26 in conventional, Disney Digital 3-D, RealD 3D and IMAX 3D formats. The film is directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg, written by Jeff Nathanson.

In the photo, the Cute Beatle sports long, beaded hair and beard, not unlike Keith Richards in earlier installments. Holding five playing cards and wearing enough hand jewelry to rival Ringo, McCartney stares full-on into the camera, instantly recognizable.

He’s currently crossing the country in his One on One 2017 concert tour.