Fox Searchlight has released the first trailer for Patti Cake$, the indie pic from music video Geremy Jasper that made he and star Danielle Macdonald the talk of the Sundance Film Festival this year. That’s where the label acquired it for $9.5 million after one of those all-night Park City bidding wars.

Based on a true story, the Aussie-born Macdonald stars as Patti aka Killa P, an unlikely rapper finds who her voice as a one-of-a-kind hip-hop legend in the making in a pic mixing humor, raw energy and some serious beats.

Fox Searchlight has set an August 18 release date for the movie, which co-star Bridget Everett, Cathy Moriarty, Siddharth Dhananjay, Mamoudou Athie, McCaul Lombardi, Sahr Ngaujah, Wass Stevens and MC Lyte.

Check out the trailer above.