Brett Davern (Awkward, Chosen) and Katie Leclerc (Switched at Birth, Confess) are set to star in Party Boat, Sony-owned Crackle’s new original movie, which began production earlier this month outside Atlanta.

Davern stars as Max, a fun-loving if irresponsible party animal, dedicated to bringing the fun by whatever means necessary and Leclerc is Kiley, Max’s best friend who is unaware that he’s been in love with her since middle school.

Written by husband and wife team Matt Giegerich and Chelsea Rae Giegerich (Glitch) and directed by Dylan Kidd (Rodger Dodger), Party Boat focuses on 25-year-old Max (Davern), who is throwing his wildest party yet—a 25th birthday party for his best friend Kiley (Leclerc). When Max finds out Kiley’s boyfriend plans to propose, he embarks on an adventure to win Kiley’s heart and throw his greatest party ever.

Jay Mohr (SNL, Jerry Maguire)and Sung Kang (Power, Fast & Furious 6) also star along with Beau Mirchoff (Awkward), Demetrius Bridges (The Vampire Diaries), Jc Caylen (Boo! A Madea Halloween, T@gged), Emily Kuroda (Gilmore Girls, Sequestered), Annie Jacobs and Brittany Krall.

Party Boat is produced by Amy Kim and Jaime Burke of Lifeboat Productions (Confess, Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser), along with Douglas Banker and Alex Garinger of Five All in the Fifth Entertainment (World Star TV).