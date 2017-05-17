As it expands its global network, Participant Media has entered a multi-year output agreement with Nordisk Film Distribution for its films produced by Amblin Partners.

The deal covers the Scandinavian territories of Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland. It builds off a similar arrangement with eOne for distribution in the UK, Benelux, Spain, Australia and New Zealand.

Films that fall under the deal include Jose Padiha’s Untitled Entebbe Project and Rupert Wyatt’s sci-fi thriller Captive State.

“Nordisk Film is a leader in the Scandinavian marketplace and we are thrilled to establish a long-term partnership with them,” said Participant’s CEO David Linde. “Their talented marketing and distribution teams, combined with the increasing audience demand for a connection to a real social action will provide an even greater platform for our company.”

Nordisk’s President Kenneth Wiberg said: “We are extremely excited to have made this output agreement that strengthens our direct cooperation with Participant Media. Their line-up is very strong and we look forward to bringing these meaningful and entertaining quality films to the Scandinavian market.”

Nordisk will also release upcoming Participant titles such as Jacob Tremblay and Julia Roberts starrer Wonder and Ric Roman Waugh’s Shot Caller.

Participant recently inked a deal with Lionsgate, which will see the latter represent international rights to Participant’s upcoming slate. Deal was negotiated by Krista Wegener and Gabriel Brakin on behalf of Participant Media and Peter Philipsen and Christopher Seidelin for Nordisk Film Distribution and Maitreya Yasuda and Christian Perala of Lionsgate.