Paramount Pictures is moving Sherlock Gnomes from its scheduled January 12 wide release date to March 23. The pic is a follow-up to 2011 animated hit Gnomeo and Juliet.

Johnny Depp is voicing the title character, with other stars including James McAvoy and Emily Blunt.

Sherlock now goes up against Paramount’s Action Point, Fox’s animated Anubis, Lionsgate/Summit’s Robin Hood, Fox Searchlight’s animated Isle of Dogs and Fox’s untitled DWA/Blue Sky release.

The January 12 weekend vacated by Sherlock Gnomes has Lionsgate’s The Commuter and Studio 8’s White Boy Rick.