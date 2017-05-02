UPDATED, 2:39 PM: Paramount said today that director John Kasinski’s A Quiet Place is moving up by a week and now will open on April 13, 2018. The horror thriller starring Kasinski and wife Emily Blunt is shifting away from Universal’s untitled monster movie and Fox’s New Mutants to open against Disney’s Magic Camp.

PREVIOUSLY, March 27: If Comic-Con is known for announcing guest stars on fan-fave TV shows, then CinemaCon is known for its release date announcements. Ahead of its presentation here in Las Vegas tomorrow afternoon, Paramount has set opening dates for the George Clooney-directed Suburbicon on November 3 wide, Action Point on March 23 next year, and John Krasinski’s directorial A Quiet Place starring his wife Emily Blunt on April 13, 2018.

Starring Matt Damon, Josh Brolin and Oscar Isaac, Suburbicon will arguably be upscale adult counter-programmer to Disney/Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok, not to mention that first weekend in November is typically a hot launch pad for an awards contender (Best Picture nominee Hacksaw Ridge being one of the most recent titles to debut during that slot).

Action Point, previously known as Action Park, is the Johnny Knoxville comedy that Deadline broke exclusively. It centers on the idea of comedy stuntman Knoxville and his cohorts operating their own irresponsible theme park. The comedy goes up against Lionsgate’s Robin Hood, Sony’s Peter Rabbit and Fox’s animated pic Anubis.

A Quiet Place, which teams Krasinski and Blunt on the screen together for the first time, will square off against an untitled Universal monster movie next April. Plot for A Quiet Place is being kept under wraps.