Paramount Pictures has promoted Syrinthia Studer to Executive Vice President of Worldwide Acquisitions. She will report to Motion Picture Group president Marc Evans, and will be in charge of acquiring films for the studio slate. She’ll report to Evans and Bob Buchi, President, Worldwide Home Media Distribution. Paramount has been one of the most aggressive of the major studios in bolstering their slates at film festivals, with deals that have included the Best Picture nominated Denis Villenueve-directed Arrival, the Chris Rock-directed Top Five, the Stephen Frears-directed Florence Foster Jenkins and most recently the George Clooney-directed Suburbicon, which the studio releases this fall. She’ll report to Buchi on all worldwide home media acquisitions.

Said Evans and Buchi, “Syrinthia has led the charge for Paramount’s international film partnerships and acquisitions and has helped the company grow on a global scale. Her distribution and marketing efforts for the Viacom brands in the home media space were unparalleled and have provided an important integration throughout the company. We are happy to have her expand the role.”

Studer had been Senior Vice President of Marketing and Acquisitions for Paramount Pictures’ Worldwide Home Media and TV Licensing divisions, where she launched and managed the studio’s division focused on ancillary-driven acquisitions, overseeing the negotiation and acquisition of domestic and international film and distribution relationships. That included a multi-picture relationship with IFC Films that included the home media release of Boyhood. Studer also acquired The Intervention, Goat, A.C.O.D, Ashby and Love, Rosie and Spotlight, the latter for select territories. She previouisly oversaw the marketing and distribution of home media releases from Viacom’s Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV and Paramount’s Television and Digital Entertainment groups as well as premier cable partners CBS and Showtime. She came to Paramount from Loews Cineplex Entertainment where she was Vice President, Strategic Marketing and before that worked in business development and promotional marketing roles with companies including General Mills and IBM.