EXCLUSIVE: Paradigm has added two new executives to its roster — Dave Curtin and Zoë King — who will join the brand partnerships team with a focus on executing branded opportunities for the agency’s global music roster. Curtin has been hired as senior VP of licensing and branded content while King is now senior VP of brand partnerships and development. Both will be based in the agency’s Beverly Hills’ headquarters.

Both executives bring years of experience in the music/brand partnerships space. Curtin comes from Walt Disney Studios where he was a part of the Disney Music Group Studio Division and was responsible for matching consumer brands with music and artists.

King served as director of Brand Partnerships at Capitol Music Group, where she was the driving force behind such noteworthy deals as Intel’s Music Experiment with Arcade Fire.

Their hirings follow the agency’s announcement last month that it has a new global partnership with X-ray Touring, a London-based live music agency representing more than 400 artists. Paradigm also continues its partnership with the European concert, tour and festival booking agency CODA. North American partners AM Only and The Windish Agency officially fell under the Paradigm banner in January of this year.