Get your marmalade sandwiches at the ready as Studiocanal and The Weinstein Company have dropped the first teaser trailer for Paddington 2, which sees the return of Peru’s most loveable bear on another set of adventures with the Brown family in London.

Paul King, who directed the first big-screen version of the bear in 2014, returns to direct from a script he co-wrote with Mindhorn star and writer Simon Farnaby. Ben Whishaw continues to voice Paddington while other returning cast members include Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Peter Capaldi and Jim Broadbent.

Hugh Grant and Brendan Gleeson join the latest pic with Grant playing the bad guy, Phoenix Buchanan, a narcissistic actor while Gleeson plays Knuckles McGinty, a baker and safecracker. Harry Potter and Gravity producer David Heyman returns to produce via his Heyday banner with Studiocanal, which will distribute in its own territories.

Audiences return to 32 Windsor Gardens in London where Paddington has happily settled in with the Brown family and has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes. When searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief.

The first instalment earned nearly $65M at the UK box office and $76.3M in the U.S. Paddington 2 will bow in the U.S. via TWC-Dimension on January 12, 2018. Studiocanal will release in the UK on November 10 this year.