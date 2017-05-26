The Weinstein Co./Dimension Films have just scheduled the sequel to Paddington for Jan. 12th of next year. The first film came out in the same time slot in January in 2015 and went onto make $268M worldwide, with about 71% of its gross coming from overseas audiences. Currently, there are a number of films set for the same weekend next year, which is the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday but TWC steps into the date after Paramount Pictures’ animated family film Sherlock Gnomes moved out of the spot to a March 23, 2018 date. It’s really the only family film on that holiday so it’s a nice spot.

There is also an untitled Spielberg project from Fox on the Jan. 12 holiday weekend as well as Lionsgate’s The Commuter and Studio 8’s White Boy Rick.

In Paddington 2, directed by Paul King from a script by the helmer and Simon Farnaby, continues the story of the loveable bear Paddington who is happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes.

While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief.

Paddington 2, which was produced by David Heyman (Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), not surprisingly stars and English cast of Hugh Grant , Brendan Gleeson, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, Madeleine Harris, and Samuel Joslin and Ben Whishaw (as the voice of Paddington).

Paddington is one of the classic characters of English children’s literature and was introduced in a series of books in 1958 from Michael Bond.