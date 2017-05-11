Dick Wolf is expanding his relationship with soon-to-be-rebranded rebranded Oxygen, which has given a series green light to Criminal Confessions, a reality series from the Law & Order and Chicago boss and Warner Bros.’ Shed media.

The series delves into the psychological showdown that takes place inside actual police interrogation rooms and dissects what happens to yield a confession.

The show is co-produced by Wolf’s Wolf Reality and Shed Media, with Wolf, Tom Thayer, Pam Healey, John Hesling and Adam Kassen serving as executive producers.

Wolf plays a key role in Oxygen Media’s upcoming transformation into a crime-themed cable network this summer when it will be officially rebranded as a crime destination network for women with an all-crime programming slate.

The revamp is launching with Cold Justice — a new season of Wolf’s reality investigation series, which ran on TNT for three seasons.

Wolf, who also is behind the new Law & Order: True Crime NBC anthology series, had been involved in the plans for revamping Oxygen from the get-go. He also has other projects in development at the network.