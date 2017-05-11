Oxygen Media is expanding its crime programming slate with eight new series greenlights, two new series in development and the acquisition of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered. The new projects hail from Wilshire Studios, Peacock Productions, BuzzFeed Motion Pictures and executive producers Ice T, Soledad O’Brien, and Nancy Grace, along with a previously announced new series from Dick Wolf.

“This new slate has a great mix of high stakes real time crime investigation and innovative formats that allows viewers to stay engaged from beginning to end with immersive storytelling,” said Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President, Original Programming and Development, Oxygen Media. “It’s a real differentiator in our programming, and we’re thrilled to be working with some of the sharpest talent and producers in the genre.”

Since announcing the shift to becoming a crime destination for women, Oxygen has become the fastest growing cable entertainment network in total day (up 48% year over year) among total viewers, according to the network. Additionally in April 2017, Oxygen Digital (Oxygen.com and Oxygen Now App) was up 47% in unique visitors and up 68% in visits from last year.

New true crime series include Mysteries and Scandals, hosted and executive produced by Emmy and Peabody winner Soledad O’Brien, Ice Cold Murder, executive produced by Ice T, and What Happened to…Jessica Chambers? (working title), an active crime docu-series that looks into the mysterious death of Mississippi teen Jessica Chambers. Also on the slate is The Disappearance Of.. a series of multi-part documentaries that look into the most puzzling cases of missing young women.

Projects in development include Retried, a true-crime series that follows a group of legal experts lead by Nancy Grace, and Kept Alive, an investigatory series that explores the true stories of missing person cases.

Below are details of Oxygen’s new series, projects in development and acquisition.

New Series

What Happened to…Jessica Chambers? (working title)

Produced by Wilshire Studios and BuzzFeed Motion Pictures with Joe Berlinger and Matthew Henickserving as Executive Producer.

This active crime investigation docu-series takes a deep dive into the mysterious death of Jessica Chambers, the Mississippi teen who was doused with gasoline and set on fire in December of 2014. The series is inspired by the investigative journalism of BuzzFeed News’ Senior National Reporter Katie J.M. Baker, who reported Chambers’ story, uncovering developments and helping raise awareness about the case. Executive Produced by Academy Award® nominated, two-time Emmy® and Peabody Award winner Joe Berlinger (“Brother’s Keeper,” the “Paradise Lost Trilogy” and “Intent to Destroy”), the series looks at the mystery and unanswered questions surrounding Chambers’ death, which has made it one of the most-talked about cases on the internet. In 2016, a grand jury indicted Quinton Tellis, 27, charging him with capital murder. Tellis has pled not guilty to the charge. A trial date has been set for October of 2017, which Wilshire Studios plans to cover as part of production.

Mysteries and Scandals

Produced by Wilshire Studios with Jason Sklaver and Soledad O’Brien serving as Executive Producer.

Hosted and executive produced by multiple Emmy® and Peabody Award winner Soledad O’Brien, this new true crime series investigates Hollywood’s most intriguing criminals, murders and cases of corruption, exploring infamous headlines that captured the nation’s attention using archival footage, new interviews and stylized depictions of past events.

Final Appeal

Produced by Peacock Productions with Sharon Scott, Elizabeth Waller, Melody Shafir and Siobhan Walshe serving as Executive Producers.

Brian Banks was a star football player with NFL aspirations before he was wrongfully convicted. He spent five years behind bars until he was fully exonerated a decade later. The series will follow Brian along with former prosecutor, Loni Coombs, as they attempt to unravel details of criminal cases where the defendants claim to have been wrongfully convicted. The series will expose viewers to a thrilling whodunit mystery as the puzzling cases unfold and potentially reveal new information that could change the fates of the suspected criminals.

Ice Cold Murder (working title)

Produced by Asylum Entertainment with Steven Michaels and Jonathan Koch serving as Executive Producers along with Final Level Entertainment with Ice-T and Jorge Hinojosa serving as Executive Producers.

Hosted by Ice-T, this series exposes outrageous tales and shocking true stories involving sex, money, murder and sometimes a fatal cocktail of all three. Captivating reenactments will spotlight the very dark side of playing with fire and the tangled webs of lust, greed and death.

Criminal Confessions (previously announced)

Produced by Wolf Reality and Shed Media with Dick Wolf, Tom Thayer, Pam Healey, John Hesling and Adam Kassen serving as Executive Producers.

This series delves into the psychological showdown that takes place inside actual police interrogation rooms and dissects what happens to yield a confession. Each hour-long episode takes viewers through the twists and turns of a real homicide case from the crime scene to the suspects’ questioning to the ultimate confession. The police officers and detectives assigned to each case will reveal their methodology while interviews with the suspects’ and victims’ friends and family will shed light on the crime. In every case, the interrogating officer will “break” the suspect and get a shocking reveal of what really happened.

The Disappearance of

“The Disappearance of…” is a series of multi-part documentaries that dive headfirst into a rabbit hole of unexplored leads, missing evidence and unnerving suspicion surrounding the most puzzling cases of young women who have gone missing.

The first two cases in the franchise are:

The Disappearance of: Natalee Holloway

Produced by Brian Graden Media with Brian Graden, Dave Mace, LB Horschler and Alex Weresow serving as Executive Producers.

Since her mysterious disappearance, Natalee’s family has been plagued by false leads and confessions of what happened that night. Then, two years ago, Natalee’s father Dave Holloway, was presented with the most promising lead to date. A first-hand account from someone who claims to actually know the specifics of what happened to herand the remains of her body. This could be Dave Holloway’s final chance at getting justice for his daughter and finally having peace for his family after so many years. This six-part series will follow Dave Holloway and a private investigator as they delve into this new lead. This riveting and shocking series will be an active journey with new evidence, never-before-seen footage, and real potential for resolution.

The Disappearance of: Maura Murray

Produced by Texas Crew Productions with David Karabinas, Eric Begley and Sonia Slutsky serving as Executive Producers.

When a young nursing student, Maura Murray, vanished in 2004 under strange circumstances, she became the first prominent disappearance of the social media age. Since then, the investigation into Murray’s case has fueled a legion of online armchair detectives, causing an endless procession of blogs, books, websites and podcasts, becoming a rabbit hole of unexplored leads, eyewitness discrepancies, missing evidence, questionable actions and strange characters. Now, in this six part docu-series, an investigative journalist, attempts to unravel one of the most complicated and mysterious cold cases of the last quarter century. With access to Murray’s family and friends, unique connections to local law enforcement, and the cooperation of the most prominent investigators on social media, she’ll attempt to find resolution once and for all.

Patricia Cornwell’s True Conviction (Working title)

Produced by All3 Media with Greg Goldman and Patricia Cornwell serving as Executive Producers.

Patricia Cornwell, a world-renowned author who has sold more than 100 million books worldwide and has built an entire career on extensive scientific research and unprecedented forensic detail, has assembled an all-star team of world-class experts in the fields of psychology, forensics, and clinical pathology. Together, they will apply their collective knowledge toward a real life case where the stakes are life and death.

The Price of Duty (Working title)

Produced By Intellectual Property Corporation and Turn Left Productions with Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Todd Crites and Jackson Nguyen serving as Executive Producers.

From Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, the producers of “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” “The Price of Duty” delves into the most haunting cases of homicide detectives’ careers. Each episode takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster ride to the front lines of the investigation, retracing their first steps on the crime scene to the final bust and the emotional aftermath that they still carry today.

Acquisition

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Working title)

Produced by Peacock Productions with Sharon Scott and Andy Cashman serving as Executive Producers

Real-life mysteries. Investigative reporting. Justice. Dateline is the long-running, award winning newsmagazine bringing viewers stories ranging from compelling mysteries to powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations. Hosted by NBC News’Craig Melvin, each episode of “Dateline: Secrets Uncovered” incorporates the classic elements of drama and great storytelling: good guys, bad guys, conflict with the highest stakes, suspense and resolution. Hear the chilling tales directly from those most affected and involved, including investigators tasked with cracking the case and the families confronting tragedy. In every story we tell, we help the real people who lived the events share their journeys with you.

In Development

Retried

Produced by Leepson Bounds Entertainment with David Leepson, Stephanie Lydecker, Nancy Grace and John Terenzio serving as Executive Producers.

This true-crime series follows a group of legal experts lead by Nancy Grace as they reassess an adjudicated murder case to see if they can uncover new information that could potentially lead to a retrial. Each week, the team will tackle one new case, studying key moments from the trial, inadmissible evidence, and crucial facts that were never made public. Could the reexamination ultimately produce a different theory, or did our justice system get it right the first time?

Kept Alive

Produced by All3 Media and Maverick withAdam Greener, Simon Knight, Greg Lipstone, and Emily Mayer serving as Executive Producers.

This investigatory series explores the true stories of missing person cases where the attacker convinced the world their victim was still alive by impersonating them. Through text messages, social media posts, and more, the murderer or murderers were able to divert suspicion of foul play. On each case, family, friends, key witnesses and the detectives assigned will unravel the tangled mystery and expose the mistakes that finally brought a killer to justice.