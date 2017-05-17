Agent Of S.H.I.E.L.D‘s Iain de Caestecker, Bokeem Woodbine (Underground), and John Magaro have joined previously announced stars Jovan Adepo and Wyatt Russell in Paramount/Bad Robot’s upcoming war film Overlord, from director Julius Avery. Rounding out the cast are Jacob Anderson (Game Of Thrones), Dominic Applewhite (The King’s Speech), Pilou Asbaek (Game Of Thrones), and Mathilde Ollivier (The Misfortunes Of Francois Jane) as production is underway in the UK.

The pic follows a group of American paratroopers who, on the eve of D-Day, are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion’s success. But as they approach their target, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation.

J.J. Abrams and Lindsey Weber are producing the film, from a screenplay by Billy Ray and Mark L. Smith.