The Obie Awards, founded in 1955 by the Village Voice to the nascent off-Broadway theater movement, recognized the original production of Oslo currently a contender for the best play Tony after moving to the Broadway-designated Vivian Beaumont Theater. The Obies, which were announced this evening, also gave playwright Paula Vogel (Indecent) her second lifetime achievement award in as many weeks, following the New York Drama Critics Circle.

J.T. Rogers’ play about the secret meetings that led to the 1992 Oslo Accords between the State of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, Oslo already has been named best play of the season by the N.Y. Drama Critics Circle, the Lucille Lortel Awards, the Drama League and the Outer Critics Circle.

The Obies are now produced jointly by the American Theatre Wing, which created and co-produces the Tonys) and the Village Voice. Oslo shares the Best New American Theatre Work award with Jennifer Kidwell and Scott R. Sheppard’s Underground Railroad Game, produced by Ars Nova. The award carries a $500 prize to each recipient.

Katrina Lenk and Adina Verson in “Indecent” on Broadway. Carol Rosegg

The Obie judges panel for this season included Village Voice critic and longtime chair Michael Feingold, playwright Ayad Akhtar, Entertainment Weekly theater critic Melissa Rose Bernardo, actor-singer Darius de Haas, Voice theater critic Miriam Felton-Dansky, and actresses Daphne Rubin-Vega and J. Smith Cameron.

Here are the winners: