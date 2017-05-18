The CW’s digital network CW Seed is adding the full series runs of the original Dynasty and Everwood this summer, along with a new installment of Machinima’s Chasing the Cup later this fall. The announcement was made this morning by Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW, at the network’s upfront presentation in New York City.

The original primetime soap Dynasty will be available for streaming beginning August 1, ahead of the reboot’s premiere in the fall, and Everwood will be available on June 1.

CW Seed

The original Dynasty, which first premiered in 1981 and starred John Forsythe, Linda Evans and Joan Collins, was produced by Aaron Spelling Productions, and executive produced by Aaron Spelling, Esther & Richard Shapiro and Douglas S. Cramer.

Created by Greg Berlanti, Everwood starred Treat Williams as Dr. Andrew Brown, a prominent neurosurgeon whose life was changed forever the day his loving wife died. When he was faced with the daunting task of raising his two kids, Delia and Ephram, by himself, Dr. Brown traded in the New York skyline for for Everwood, Colorado, a charming little town in the Rocky Mountains. Gregory Smith, Emily van Camp and Chris Pratt also starred. Everwood was produced by Everwood Utah, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Mickey Liddell and Rina Mimoun.

Machinima’s Chasing the Cup returns this fall as part The CW’s quarterly eSports specials. The new season follows players as they compete across the eSports tournament circuit in the Injustice 2 Pro Series, a global eSport competition run by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Professional gamers will go head-to-head playing the hottest new fighting game, Injustice 2, from NetherRealm Studios. Chasing the Cup will launch first as a digital series on CW Seed this fall, with the season finale to air as a one-hour broadcast special on The CW Network. Additional details, including premiere date and time, will be announced at a later date.