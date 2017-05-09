‘If we want to turn this place right, we have to speak as one united group.” The inmates at Litchfield are in control and empowered to fight for justice following Poussey’s death that sparked the riot at the end of Season 4.

Orange Is The New Black Season 5, which takes place in real time and over the course of just three days, follows the inmates fight for redemption, resolution and respect. :To whom it may concern, we the inmates of Litchfield are human beings. We are protesting the abusive conditions under which we are being held.”

The Netflix series is still dealing with the fallout from a recent cyber theft in which a hacker known as The Dark Lord claimed to have stolen and shared all 10 episodes of Season 5. Netflix confirmed the security breach and said the FBI was investigating.

Orange Is The New Black Season 5 premieres Friday, June 9 on Netflix.

Watch the trailer above.