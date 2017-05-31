We’ll soon be seeing more of Frieda in Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black. Dale Soules, who has recurred since Season 2 as no-nonsense inmate Frieda Berlin, has been promoted to series regular for Season 6.

Photo by Bob Newey Photos

Frieda, who boasts neck tattoos and knows a lot about murder, acknowledged in a previous season that she committed a crime, one that left audiences speechless. Season 5 which takes place over three days, begins streaming Friday, June 9. In the fifth season, the inmates at Litchfield are in control and empowered to fight for justice following Poussey’s death that sparked the riot at the end of Season 4.

A three-time ensemble SAG Award winner for Orange Is the New Black, Soules most recently was seen with Zachary Quinto in feature Aardvark, which premiered at Tribeca. She also recently reprised her three roles, including Papa, in the all-female production of I Remember Mama at Two River Theater. Her TV credits include Unforgettable, American Playhouse’s Until She Talks and Law & Order. Soules is repped by Professional Artists and the Katz Company.