EXCLUSIVE: Daisy Ridley and Naomi Watts’ Ophelia has found its Hamlet — and more. Captain Fantastic‘s George MacKay has joined the reimagining of Shakespeare’s famed tragedy playing the Prince of Denmark. Clive Owen (Claudius), Harry Potter‘s Tom Felton (Laertes) and Devon Terrell (Horatio) have also boarded the Covert Media-produced pic, which was set up at Cannes 2016, is being directed by Claire McCarthy and begins principal photography this month in Prague.

Ridley stars as Ophelia, the Queen’s (Watts) most trusted lady-in-waiting. She soon captures the attention of the handsome Prince Hamlet and a forbidden love blossoms. As war brews, lust and betrayal are tearing Elsinore Castle apart from within and Ophelia must decide between her true love or her own life in order to protect a very dangerous secret. Semi Chellas adapted Lisa Klein’s novel.

Paul Hanson’s Covert Media is financing and producing with Daniel Bobker and Ehren Kruger (The Brothers Grimm) and Sarah Curtis (Hysteria). Covert’s Elissa Friedman and Media Content Capital’s Sasha Shapiro (Fury) and Anton Lessine (Fading Gigolo) are executive producers. Covert is handling international rights; CAA packaged and arranged financing and reps U.S. rights.

Owen, next up in Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets, is repped by CAA. MacKay, next up in Lionsgate’s Marrowbone, is with UTA and Gordon and French. Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise and up next in Megan Leavey, is repped by Gersh and Troika. Terrell, who played young Barack Obama in Barry, is with CAA and Independent Management Company.