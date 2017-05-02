Sheryl Lee Ralph (Instant Mom) and Carly Jibson (The Guest Book) have joined the second season cast of Amazon comedy series One Mississippi in recurring roles.

Created by Tig Notaro and Diablo Cody, One Mississippi follows Tig’s return to her hometown in Mississippi when her mother passes away unexpectedly. As she copes with the tragedy and deals with events from her past, the series becomes a poignant and surprisingly humorous exploration of family. Ralph will play Felicia Hollingsworth a self-contained, rational, precise professional woman. Jibson will portray Desiree, a friendly, flirty, aggressively positive big-haired gal who Remy (Noah Harpster) meets at a church potluck which leads to them growing closer.

Ralph starred on all three seasons of Nickelodeon comedy Instant Mom while recurring on Ray Donovan for two seasons. She can currently be seen on Broadway as Madame Morrible in Wicked and recently wrapped Villa Capri opposite Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones. She’s repped by LINK Entertainment.

Jibson is coming off season one of her series regular role on Greg Garcia’s The Guest Book and recently released her debut album Best of Me. She’s repped by Christopher Nathaniel at Inclusive Management and Production.