Always wanting to end on a big laugh, the legendary Norman Lear got one when he announced to a packed audience of TVAcademy members and voters at Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys event that he was secretly having an affair with Rita Moreno, the 85-year-old co-star of his Netflix reboot of the hit ’70s series One Day At A Time, and that she was pregnant(!)

Now that may not have been true, but if the response to the show at from Emmy voters during the panel last month at the DGA is any indication, lightning for Lear has struck twice with this title. Along with Lear and Moreno, series star Justina Machado and executive producers Mike Royce and Gloria Calderon-Kellet also appeared on the panel to discuss turning the One Day concept into a Latino -themed sitcom.

Lear said he sparked to the idea immediately, and also is a big proponent of doing this kind of show as a multi-cam rather than single-camera series, feeling the connection between audience and performer is palpable, much like live theater. Moreno talks about how her grandmother character is big, dramatic and unreasonable — reason enough for her to want to dive into it every episode — and also about how she issexual still even in her 70s (Moreno herself looks 20 years younger than her own 85 years).

Calderon-Kellet’s real family was the inspiration for these new characters and she talks about how her faith in Lear made her feel comfortable to write something so personal.

