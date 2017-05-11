Once Upon A Time is heading into a “reset” seventh season. ABC has officially renewed the fantasy drama, which is bringing back several popular cast members: Lana Parrilla, Robert Carlyle and Colin O’Donoghue.

I hear the revamped Once is expected to center on Parrilla, Carlyle, O’Donoghue and The Walking Dead‘s Andrew J. West, who will debut in the upcoming Season 6 finale before joining as a series regular in Season 7.

Jennifer Morrison recently announced her exit. She will return for one episode next season. Other original cast members including Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas, who play Emma’s parents, also could appear as guest stars.

The two-hour season finale of Once airs from 8-10 PM Sunday.

In an interview with Deadline in January, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey hinted about Season 7 being envisioned as a reboot, opening a new chapter in the franchise after closing the current one after six seasons. “Regardless of what we decide to do at the end of this season,” she said, “I think [Horowitz and Kitsis] think they would put a little bit of a bow here, and then there is a next piece that comes after that. There will be a little bit of closure in this particular narrative.”

While down in the ratings, Once remains an important series for ABC with strong Disney DNA and solid DVR and digital play. The current sixth season, in which the Evil Queen had been facing her alter ego, has been building todward the Final Battle between light and darkness: between the savior, Emma, and The Black Fairy.