Rebecca Mader was not expected to return for Once Upon a Time‘s revamped Season 7, and now she has made it official. The actress, who plays Zelena, on the ABC fantasy drama, confirmed the news in a message on Instagram in which she thanked fans.

“A lot of you have been asking if I will be joining everyone in Season 7, so I wanted to let you know personally that unfortunately I am not,” Mader wrote. “This wasn’t my choice but a creative decision of the shows that I totally respect and understand.”

As we previously reported, the show had decided to bring back original cast members Lana Parrilla, Robert Carlyle and Colin O’Donoghue, with a focus on the three characters in the new season. Producers also had initially been in talks with Jennifer Morrison, who decided not to return.

