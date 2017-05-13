Former Once Upon A Time cast member Emilie de Ravin has reached out to fans following the announcement today that she would not be returning for Season 7. In an Instagram message, de Ravin said while she would “have loved to continue exploring Belle’s journey, the show has decided to move in a different creative direction.” She went on to say, “It’s been an honor and a privilege to bring Belle to life.”

ABC announced earlier today that de Ravin, along with fellow original cast members Josh Dallas, Jinnifer Goodwin and Jared S. Gilmore would not be back for the revamped seventh season. They join Jennifer Morrison, who announced her departure last week, and Rebecca Mader, who shared news of her exit this morning. The fairytale drama will be resetting the story in the just-ordered seventh season, which will focus on returning cast members Lana Parrilla, Robert Carlyle and Colin O’Donoghue, joined by The Walking Dead‘s Andrew J. West, who will be introduced in the Season 6 finale.

You can read de Ravin’s Instagram message below.